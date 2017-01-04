Elected officals take oath of office

Two new Corning city council members were sworn into office Monday, January 2, 2017, at Corning Western District Courthouse of Clay County, along with a host of others who will serve at the county and township level of government. Clay County Clerk Pat Poole performed the oath of office for the officials, which included city council members, constables and county officials. All county elected officials ran unopposed in the general election on November 8.

