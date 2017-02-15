Discussions abound at City Council meeting

There was a lot of discussion but little action in Monday’s Corning City Council meeting at city hall.

The panel passed an ordinance and dispensed of the minutes and income/expense reports. The ordinance regulates the feeding of stray animals within the city limits of Corning and attaches a penalty for violation. According to Ordinance 2017-02, the feeding of stray animals within the city creates nuisance conditions that create a health hazard for citizens. The regulation applies to all domesticated or undomesticated animals running at large within the city, particularly cats, feral cats, dogs and raccoons.

Any person found guilty of violating the ordinance will be charged with a misdemeanor and assessed a fine of not less than $50 and not more than $100.

