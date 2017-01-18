DARE vehicle bought

A new School Resource Officer (CRO) police vehicle has been acquired by Corning Police Department thanks to grants the city received with the help of two local legislators. SRO Chris King is driving a 2017 Ford Expedition police package 4x4 with the latest features. King, who applied for the grant and has been in process of ordering the vehicle for the past year, said State Senator Blake Johnson and State Representative Joe Jett helped the department get the grant funding. The vehicle, valued at about $42,000, was paid for through grants and private donations and did not cost the city any money. It replaces an older model Expedition that King had been driving.