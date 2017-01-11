Corning School Board recognized

The Corning School District joins districts across the state to celebrate School Board Member Recognition Month in January. More than 1,500 Arkansas school board members are being honored for their service and dedication to public education. “Our board members assume a crucial role in representing our students and advocating for public education,” said Superintendent Kellee Smith. “We are very proud of our members, and Arkansas School Board Recognition Month is a great time to recognize them and celebrate their accomplishments.”

To view more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition. https://www.etypeservices.com/J.%20V.%20Rockwell%20PublishingID251/