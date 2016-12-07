Corning among safest cities in state, group says

Corning has been listed as among the safest cities in Arkansas in 2016, according to a report issued by Safewise.com, and featured on Huffington Post, Angie’s List and Mashable.

“Arkansas is known for its diamond mines and sparkling safety record. Of its 20 safest cities, 80 percent are back on this list for the second consecutive year,” said Safe Wise analyst Caroline Maurer.

Corning was ranked number 14 on the list.

