Charity, education are focus of Chamber meeting

Monday’s monthly meeting of the Corning Chamber of Commerce was diversified with guests representing a charitable organization and an educational institution serving as guest speakers. Mary Beasley, development officer for the Food Bank of Northeast Arkansas (FBNEA), and Karen Liebhaber, Black River Technical College vice president for institutional advancement, each addressed Chamber members to educate them about their respective duties and how those duties affect Corning and Clay County.

