Casey’s breaks ground . . .

Construction workers are digging holes for huge fuel tanks that will be located underground at the Caseys General Store property on Highway 62 in Corning. After more than a year of discussion, ground was broken a few weeks ago for a new store, which will be located where the old Fry Equipment building stood. The company operates 1,911 stores in 14 states throughout the Midwest, including 30 in Arkansas. This will be the second such store in Clay County.

