BRAD Transit enters seventh year in Corning

Much like the well known taxi services of New York City, the Black River Area Development transit system is providing lowcost transportation around Corning. Since the system’s initiation in 2010, a small fare of $1 to and from any location in Corning has been maintained. Rides can be arranged to anywhere within the city limits of Corning, meaning the service can be taken to dine at a restaurant, visit with a friend or relative, or to attend a doctor’s appointment.

To view more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition. https://www.etypeservices.com/J.%20V.%20Rockwell%20PublishingID251/