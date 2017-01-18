Students earn BRTC degrees
Wed, 01/18/2017 - 2:21pm News Staff
Black River Technical College conferred 373 degrees or certificates on December 15, 2016. The following students are 2016 fall graduates of BRTC: Courtney Reed – Associate of Arts Maleria Carpenter – Associate of Applied Science, General Technology, Health Professions, Nursing, certificate Health Professions, Nursing.
To view more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition. https://www.etypeservices.com/J.%20V.%20Rockwell%20PublishingID251/