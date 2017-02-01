This storyteller has power

Happy Birthday, Mother. My mother, Marilyn Cox, turns 90 next week. She is one amazing snowy-headed lady and a wonderful storyteller. Life experiences have a way of doing that, don’t they?

However, it has not been until these last few years that I really listend to her narratives – and began to pen her life’s words into a journal for fear my memory may fade one of these days. Oh, we are healthy women right now but my grandmother, her mother, suffered from dementia so I have been recording mother’s anecdotes with veracity each time I visit (I have lived in Virginia Beach since 1978).

