Red Hat Cats strive to have fun

Where did the month of January go? Is your New Year’s resolution still intact? Or did you even make one? The Corning Red Hat Cats began their 20th year by pledging to experience an event every month as part of their resolve. Their January excursion took them to The Imperial Dinner Theatre in Pocahontas where they viewed “The Cemetery Club,” staring local resident Cindy Bolen. The premise of the show centers around three best friends striving to begin life again after the death of their husbands.

