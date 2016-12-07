Rayo Veach Edwards turns 90

Rayo Veach Edwards will celebrate her 90th birthday Dec. 7. The Corning resident was born and raised in Manila. She is the daughter of Roy and Letha Veach. Born in 1926, she was the oldest of the siblings which include Bob Veach (deceased), Theo Veach Brady (deceased) and Jimmy Veach of Manila.

It was on her 15th birthday in 1941 when Pearl Harbor was bombed and World War II began for America. It was one birthday she will always remember.

Her family, like so many others during the time, had friends and family members serving in the military during World War II. Her uncle, Donald Veach, was in Europe with the 82nd Airborne; her sister’s future husband, Donald Brady, was serving on the USS Louisville off the coast of Okinawa.

