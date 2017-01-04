Lance Hewett joins Courier staff

Lance Hewett, 17, was recently hired to serve as an intern reporter for the Clay County Courier newspaper. Lance, the son of Jeff Hewett of Corning and Heather and Brian Boyd of Boydsville, is currently a senior at Corning High School. He has been covering sports and news around Corning as well as taking photographs for the newspaper. “We are glad to have Lance on board,” said Courier Editor Jim McIntosh. “Our goal is to increase local coverage of all news and Lance has been able to help us, particularly with Corning sports teams.”

