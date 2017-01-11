Health grants available

When it comes to improving the health of Arkansans, small amounts can sometimes do big things. Applications are being accepted through March for up to 250 $1,000 mini-grants through the Blue & You Foundation for a Healthier Arkansas. The grants can help organizations to grow vegetable gardens, teach healthy habits, build playgrounds, provide medical supplies or help with any health-improvement project. “Our mini-grant program has a simpler online application process and a 10-day turnaround on decisions,” said Patrick O’Sullivan, executive director of the Blue & You Foundation. “In 2017, we will be providing up to 250 mini grants.”

