Gary Howell retirement reception held

CC Times-Democrat The business of running Clay County ground to a halt Thursday, Dec. 22, as a retirement reception was held for Judge Gary Howell. The eastern district courthouse in Piggott was the site of the latest reception, as Howell had also been recognized at the quorum court meeting earlier in the week and by members of the NEARK Solid Waste Management District board of directors, at their meeting in Paragould. Thursday afternoon the elected officials, and employees, of Clay County gathered with family and friends to pay homage to Howell as he was set to retire after 20 years of service, on Dec. 31. Early last year Howell announced to the quorum court that he did not intend to seek reelection and would leave office at the conclusion of his 10th two-year term. He was first elected in 1996 and took office on Jan. 1, 1997

To view more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition. https://www.etypeservices.com/J.%20V.%20Rockwell%20PublishingID251/