Dyslexia training . . .

Four Corning School District teachers will undertake a 45-hour course in systematic, multisensory techniques for teaching the acquisition of the basic skills for reading, sponsored by the APPLE Group, Inc. of Jonesboro. Pictured from left are Jennifer VanNada, Wendi Ladd, Brenda McGrew and Laurie Mock. The teachers will learn a multisensory structured language approach to intervention strategies for children who exhibit different learning styles. The goal of the course is for participants to have a full understanding go of multisensory intervention skills and how to implement a science-based reading and spelling curriculum. They will acquire an understanding of current scientific research and brain studies involving dyslexia and effective, evidence-based reading programs.

