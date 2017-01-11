Donner joins Farm Credit Services

Deonne Donner has joined AgHeritage Farm Credit Services as a new Customer Specialist. Deonne has most recently been working for Northeast Arkansas Regional Intermodal Facilities Authority where she was an Executive Assistant. “Deonne is a great addition to our team,” said Bo Tretenburg, VP and Branch Manager. Deonne joins the Pocahontas staff of Janet Ring, Glenna Lewis, Carolyn Williams, Alan Brannon and Jacob Hester.

To view more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition. https://www.etypeservices.com/J.%20V.%20Rockwell%20PublishingID251/