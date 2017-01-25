County native named NEARFIA director

The Northeast Arkansas Regional Intermodal Facilities Authority names Piggott native, Derrick Harris, as its executive director. Harris obtained a baccalaureate degree in Geography at Arkansas State University. Previously, the Jonesboro Metropolitan Planning Organization employed Harris as a Transportation Planner. In this role, he worked alongside elected officials, area professionals, and local citizens to formulate strategic recommendations and develop plans to better serve the Jonesboro Metropolitan Area.

