BRTC Signs Agreement with J. B. University

On January 31, BRTC signed an articulation agreement with John Brown University. Students will now be able to seamlessly transfer four BRTC associates degrees to enroll in bachelor programs at John Brown University. Students who earn the Associates of Associate of Applied Science in Entrepreneurship or Business Administration can enroll immediately into JBU’s Bachelor of Science in Business Administration.

