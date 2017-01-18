BRTC Corporate & Community Education is offering: Cradling Literacy training

The Corporate & Community Education Department of Black River Technical College is offering free Cradling Literacy Training. Cradling Literacy is a specialized course designed to help early childhood teachers understand and develop skills to support early language and literacy development in children age birth to five. This training will demonstrate how relationships can affect brain development and how culture and reflection can bridge differences in beliefs about child rearing and child development.

