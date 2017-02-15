100th Day winners . . .

Corning Park Elementary second graders who won the 100th Day Collection are pictured from left, front: Phoenix Miller, Brady Russom for Most Unique Collection and Caden Sweaney for Best Decorated Collection. Back row: Rowan Moser for Most Unique Collection, Laura Johnson for Best Decorated Collection, Gracie Townsend for Best Decorated Collection and Sonja Lucy for Best Decorated Collection.

