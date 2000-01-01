News

Red Taylor flying high for 40 years

In celebration of 40 years of service in Corning, Red Taylor Ford, Inc. offered free hot air balloon rides Saturday.

Corning School Board recognized

The Corning School District joins districts across the state to celebrate School Board Member Recognition Month in January.

Local veterans

Local veterans helped place flags at verterans’ graves in Corning Cemetery last year before Memorial Day weekend.

 

By Lance Hewett

Sports

’Cats look to rebound

Both Corning boys’ basketball teams fell to the Cave City Cavemen at an away game last Thursday, January 5. In senior high action, the squad lost 51- 21, and junior high was defeated 31-26.

By Lance Hewett

Junior Lady ’Cats advance to 9-3

Corning’s Junior High girl’s split games last week and took home a victory this week. They conquered Cave City away from home last Friday, dominating all four quarters with a final score of 37-16.

By Jim McIntosh

Teams return to action

Opinion

Legislators face busy session

Work for the upcoming legislative session will begin just minutes after we are sworn in on Monday. The 2017 Regular Session begins at noon on January 9.

By Joe Jett House of Representatives State of Arkansas District 56

The School Cafeteria

We recently met Rick and Betty Huffmaster in Branson as we do each October. We were discussing everything from politics to grandkids when the topic of school lunches came up.

By Janet Fritts

New Month, New Year

Those of us who continue to live in the Stone Age, and still like a calendar on the wall, have taken down the old one and hung up the 2017 edition.

By Janet Fritts

