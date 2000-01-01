News
Much like the well known taxi services of New York City, the Black River Area Development transit system is providing lowcost transportation around Corning.
By Lance Hewett
From left: Tiffany Ramsey, Ashley Payne and Alexus Leonard. The three senior girls are vying for Corning Basketball Homecoming Queen after being selected by peers.
Newly-elected Clay County Judge Mike Patterson presided over his first quorum court meeting last Tuesday as the panel passed an ordinance, made two personnel appointments and heard an update on cou
By Jim McIntosh
Sports
In a overtime match that kept spectators on the edge of their seats, the Lady Bobcats were crowned the champions of the Battle of the Border basketball tournament last weekend in Corning gym.
By Lance Hewett
Corning continued its winning ways last week, defeating Hoxie 67-61 in a 3A Region 3 Conference, and is tied for first place with Osceola.
Opinion
By a unanimous vote in both chambers, the General Assembly approved legislation to postpone for 60 days implementation of the medical marijuana amendment.
By Senator Blake Johnson
When it came to vehicles, my parents had some rotten luck. This might appear to be a work of fiction, but trust me, it’s all true.
By Janet Fritts
By Tom Cotton
Clay County Courier
810 N Missouri Ave.
P.O. Box 85
Corning, Arkansas 72422-0085
(870) 857-3531