News
In celebration of 40 years of service in Corning, Red Taylor Ford, Inc. offered free hot air balloon rides Saturday.
The Corning School District joins districts across the state to celebrate School Board Member Recognition Month in January.
Local veterans helped place flags at verterans’ graves in Corning Cemetery last year before Memorial Day weekend.
By Lance Hewett
Sports
Both Corning boys’ basketball teams fell to the Cave City Cavemen at an away game last Thursday, January 5. In senior high action, the squad lost 51- 21, and junior high was defeated 31-26.
By Lance Hewett
Corning’s Junior High girl’s split games last week and took home a victory this week. They conquered Cave City away from home last Friday, dominating all four quarters with a final score of 37-16.
By Jim McIntosh
Opinion
Work for the upcoming legislative session will begin just minutes after we are sworn in on Monday. The 2017 Regular Session begins at noon on January 9.
By Joe Jett House of Representatives State of Arkansas District 56
We recently met Rick and Betty Huffmaster in Branson as we do each October. We were discussing everything from politics to grandkids when the topic of school lunches came up.
By Janet Fritts
Those of us who continue to live in the Stone Age, and still like a calendar on the wall, have taken down the old one and hung up the 2017 edition.
By Janet Fritts
