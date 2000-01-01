News

Two new Corning city council members were sworn into office Monday, January 2, 2017, at Corning Western District Courthouse of Clay County, along with a host of others who will serve at the county

Mike Patterson took the oath of office from Clay County Clerk Pat Poole Monday, January 2. He will serve as Clay County Judge. (Times-Democrat Photo/Tim Blair).

 

Fowler honored with retirement reception

A Corning man is ringing in the new year with rest and relaxation after retiring from 33 years of service with Corning Publishing Company.

Girls split with twin-cities

The Lady Bobcats split games in a pair of twin city away games against Hoxie and Walnut Ridge on December 13 and 16, respectively.
 

By Lance Hewett

Those of us who continue to live in the Stone Age, and still like a calendar on the wall, have taken down the old one and hung up the 2017 edition.

By Janet Fritts

Tax reduction will take up State Senate

When the 91st General Assembly convenes on January 9, lawmakers will quickly take up fiscal policy because the outcome of many proposed bills will depend on how much money is available.

By Senator Blake Johnson

December 25, 1980

By Marylea Vines

